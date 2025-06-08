NBA Insider Reveals Bold Take on Cavaliers' Potential Trade Target
There's been so much smoke surrounding Darius Garland's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers that there might be some fire behind it.
For the second offseason in a row after a painful second round exit, Garland has been the center of trade discussions and although it's been reported the Cavaliers aren't actively looking to trade Garland, Cleveland might have become more open to trade offers than they might have in the past.
One team that Garland has been continually linked to is the Orlando Magic, who desperately need a player like Garland wearing blue, black, and silver. If the Magic and Cavaliers were to get into serious discussions over a Garland trade, the player Cleveland would likely get in return is defensive guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs being the key piece in return for Garland might seem underwhelming at first. While his defense frustrates opponents endlessly, Garland's offensive leadership and versatile scoring would be severely missed in the backcourt.
With that in mind, it could give the Cavaliers pause when considering a possible offer from the Magic. However, for NBA insider Brian Windhorst, if Cleveland made this move, he doesn't think it would be just an upgrade for the Cavaliers.
It could be the key in helping Cleveland win their second title in a decade.
To Windhorst, a move as bold and dramatic as moving Garland to Orlando for Suggs could be on the same level as when the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday. Through adding Holiday, the Celtics got the perfect defensive stopper at guard and, in turn, also made the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday's former team and an Eastern Conference rival, weaker.
So if the Cavaliers were to acquire Suggs, Windhorst sees parallels to when the Celtics acquired Holiday. He believes Suggs' defensive talent could fit alongside Mitchell and give Cleveland a Holiday-type player, and could be enough to propel the Cavaliers towards another NBA Championship.