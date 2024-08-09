NBA Insider Reveals Cleveland Cavaliers' Plans To Add More Pieces
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not signed a single free agent this offseason, nor have they made any trades. As a matter of fact, their only addition thus far has been rookie wing Jaylon Tyson, who the team selected with the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
However, that does not mean the Cavaliers don't plan any bringing in more pieces.
During a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk podcast, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com revealed that Cavs brass will have a meeting with head coach Kenny Atkinson once he returns from France to see if there are any players he wants to add.
Fedor specifically says that the Cavaliers will likely ask Atkinson if there are any names from his days with the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors that he thinks would be a good fit for Cleveland's roster.
Fedor then goes on to name Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson as potential fits, although it was recently reported that Thompson will not be returning to the Cavs next season.
The Cavaliers signed Morris off waivers last March and he ended up forging a crucial role off the bench in Cleveland's run to the second round of the playoffs.
Considering that the Cavs need a wing scorer who can defend multiple positions, Morris may end up beind a good choice for the squad.
Atkinson is currently serving as an assistant coach for France in the Olympics. Perhaps we will see some movement on the part of the Cavaliers once he returns.