NBA Insider Reveals Major Reason for Cavaliers' Success
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season. From the beginning of the year, they have looked to be one of the league's best teams.
At this point in the year, following last night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers hold a 36-8 record. That has them ranked tied for first place in the overall NBA standings.
Despite not having a huge offseason full off roster moves, Cleveland has improved from within. There are still questions about their ability to sustain their success, but the Cavaliers have just found ways to win as a team.
NBA insider Sam Amico recently spoke out about the team. He thinks that Cleveland is more connected as a team than any other that he has seen.
“I’ve never seen a group this connected, whether it’s in the locker room or on the floor. Supportive of each other. Great energy,” Amico said.
Led by superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers are full of a bunch of players who are willing to sacrifice to win. No one has been selfish this season, which has led to major team success.
With the NBA trade deadline coming up quickly, Cleveland has been linked to quite a few different possible moves. However, they have also been urged to be careful not to upset their team chemistry.
How the Cavaliers are playing right now could very well translate into winning a championship.
Granted, the playoffs are a different beast. There is no telling how this Cleveland team will fare throughout the rest of the regular season and in a seven-game playoff series.
That being said, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about their chances.
Hopefully, the Cavaliers continue to stick together and play as a team. They have shown the ability to do that all year so far and it doesn't seem like things are going to change anytime soon.
Kenny Atkinson has done an amazing job during his first year as the head coach in Cleveland, but the team as a whole has decided to buy in and see what happens.