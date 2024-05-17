NBA Insider Says Donovan Mitchell Is Happy With Cleveland Cavaliers
The 24 hours since the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs has been quite a chaotic ride. Out of the many storylines, one of the biggest has been about what lies ahead for the Cavs and Donovan Mitchell.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a conversation he had with Clevelnd’s superstar guard earlier on Thursday.
“I reached out to Donovan Mitchell [Thursday] and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled with anyone or anything in Cleveland,” said Wojnarowski.
“In fact, he said to me ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland’ and he thinks this Cavs team made progress this season. Obviously, winning that best-of-seven first-round series against the Magic, to get to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2018.”
This is an encouraging report for anyone who wants to see Mitchell in a Cavs jersey moving forward. But there’s more to it than just that. Woj also states that Mitchell’s focus is on winning and he’s eager to get deeper into the playoffs on whatever team he’s playing for.
“But as he said, he’s not in this to go to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Even in a season where he wishes he could’ve seen what they would’ve looked like against Boston with their full health.”
As it stands now, Mitchell is under contract with the Cavs through next season and has a $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He is eligible to sign a supermax contract with Cleveland this offseason if he believes this is the best situation to get deep into the playoffs.