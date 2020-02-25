Top remaining NBA free agents by position
Sam Amico
A look at the top remaining free agents, by position, as of Feb. 24. (Age in parentheses.)
Centers
- Marques Bolden (21)
- Deyonta Davis (23)
- Pau Gasol (39)
- Marcin Gortat (35)
- Amir Johnson (32)
- Eric Mika (24)
- Nene (37)
- Joakim Noah (34)
- Justin Patton (22)
- Jason Smith (33)
- Marreese Speights (32)
- Thomas Welsh (23)
Power Forwards
- Rawle Alkins (22)
- Ryan Anderson (31)
- Michael Beasley (30)
- Jonah Bolden (23)
- Tyler Cook (22)
- Henry Ellenson (22)
- Kenneth Faried (30)
- Amile Jefferson (26)
- Jon Leuer (30)
- Tyler Lydon (23)
- Luc Mbah a Moute (33)
- Ivan Rabb (22)
- Brandon Sampson (22)
- Lance Thomas (31)
Small Forwards
- Deng Adel (22)
- Justin Anderson (26)
- Jaron Blossomgame (26)
- Corey Brewer (33)
- Ryan Broekhoff (29)
- Marcus Derrickson (23)
- Vince Edwards (23)
- Gerald Green (33)
- B.J. Johnson (24)
- Joe Johnson (38)
- Jalen Jones (26)
- Jemerrio Jones (24)
- C.J. Miles (32)
- Chandler Parsons (31)
- Devin Robinson (24)
- Julian Washburn (28)
- Troy Williams (25)
Shooting Guards
- Jamal Crawford (39)
- Devon Hall (24)
- Daniel Hamilton (24)
- Tyler Johnson (27)
- Daryl Macon (24)
- J.P. Macura (24)
- Jodie Meeks (32)
- Malik Newman (22)
- Zach Norvell (22)
- David Nwaba (26)
- Jeremy Pargo (33)
- Quincy Pondexter (31)
- Davon Reed (24)
- Iman Shumpert (29)
- Jonathon Simmons (30)
- J.R. Smith (34)
- Sindarius Thornwell (25)
- Dion Waiters (28)
- C.J. Williams (29)
Point Guards
- Jaylen Adams (23)
- Trey Burke (27)
- Trevon Duval (21)
- Jawun Evans (23)
- Raymond Felton (35)
- Tim Frazier (29)
- Jerian Grant (27)
- Devin Harris (36)
- Andrew Harrison (25)
- Demetrius Jackson (25)
- Walt Lemon Jr. (27)
- Kalin Lucas (30)
- Josh Magette (30)
- Shamorie Ponds (21)
- Justin Robinson (22)
- Isaiah Thomas (30)
- Tyrone Wallace (25)