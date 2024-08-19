This Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Would Bring in Dynamic Scorer
While the NBA offseason has been a very quiet one for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they have been able to get quite a bit of internal work done.
Of course, the biggest moves of the offseason have been the contract extensions agreed to by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. However, the team could be open to going out and making another move if the right one presents itself.
If they are open to making a big move prior to the season, one name to keep an eye on could be Portland Trail Blazers dynamic guard Anfernee Simons.
There have been rumors this offseason that the Trail Blazers could be open to moving him in the right deal. If that is indeed the case, the Cavaliers should reach out and throw an offer at them.
Simons would be a massive addition for Cleveland and could come in either as a starter or the sixth man. He would take pressure off of Mitchell in the starting lineup, or could be a potential 20 points per game scorer coming off of the bench.
Should the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers actually have interest in making a move together, here's one potential trade that could work.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Anfernee Simons
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2028 Second-Round Pick
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Portland, Simons put up big numbers. He ended up averaging 22.6 points per game to go along with 5.5 asssits and 3.6 rebounds. In addition to those averages, he shot 43 percent from the floor and knocked down 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
Adding those numbers to the roster would help Cleveland take a major step forward in the Eastern Conference.
Giving up LeVert and replacing him with Simons would be an immediate upgrade. Wade is a quality role player, but he would be well worth moving in this kind of a deal.
At just 25 years old, Simons could be a very key part of the future for the Cavaliers. He has another year left on his deal after the upcoming season and could be re-signed long-term if the fit ends up being as good as it looks.
Granted, this is all speculation. However, if the Trail Blazers are open to making Simons available, he's a player that Cleveland should strongly consider pursuing.
It's very possible that the Cavaliers are done making big moves this offseason. They may be content with the roster they have put together. But, if they want to make an impact trade, Simons would be a perfect candidate.