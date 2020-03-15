Odds Appear Stacked Against NBA Completing Season

It is increasingly becoming unlikely that the NBA will be able to complete its 2019-20 season, according to a story from Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced last week that the league would suspend operations for at least 30 days and then revisit the possibility of finishing the season.

But with three players already having tested positive for COVID-10 (coronavirus), the halt in practices and games could go well into summer.

"There are, conservatively, 150 NBA head coaches and assistants. There are 70 referees. Then there are doctors, trainers and others who are essential to having practices and games," Townsend wrote.

"The way it’s been explained to me by multiple league sources, if any of the above or anyone they closely encounter tests positive for COVID-19, 14-day quarantines will commence for the affected team and — out of competitive fairness — the 29 other teams would have to cease training."

With all of that in mind, a return to the court before the fall seems like a long shot.

"There are no shortcuts here. Everything has to fall into place," Townsend quoted an NBA official as saying. "And there are so many variables that can’t be predicted.”

It also has yet to be determined how the league will handle the draft, free agency and other factors of regular operations.

