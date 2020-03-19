NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

The NBA has instructed teams to close their practice facilities by Friday, according to a report from Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

A memo sent to teams Thursday outlined the new directive.

"The league continues to recommend that players remain in their team's home market and to leave their homes only when they absolutely must, such as to go grocery shopping or get medicine," Bontemps reported. "A ban on players leaving North America remains in effect."

A member of the Denver Nuggets and three members of the Philadelphia 76ers tested positive for the coronavirus, the teams announced Thursday.

Two members of the Lakers also tested positive, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is still figuring out the league's next steps, discussing ideas and possible contingency plans with team owners, he said in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

"I have heard from a lot of our players," Silver said. "It's only been, it's actually been less than a week. They're going stir crazy, they want to play, they want to compete.

"Players, as you know, I mean, unlike a lot of us in our positions, we can just go back to what we were doing. But every player is fighting something that's unwinnable, and that's the aging process.

"A lost year or lost portion of a season in their careers is very different from other people. So we're gonna try by every means we can to play basketball again, but I say that the safety and health of our players is first, and our fans, which is why I don't want to speculate more on that."

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman held a conference call between players, members of the staff and a medical professional to discuss the coronavirus and answer questions, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The league has been on hiatus since suspending play as soon as word got out that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Cavs said in a statement last week that they do not intend to test players or staff members unless they begin to show symptoms of the virus.

