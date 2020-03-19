AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Sam Amico

The NBA has instructed teams to close their practice facilities by Friday, according to a report from Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

A memo sent to teams Thursday outlined the new directive. 

"The league continues to recommend that players remain in their team's home market and to leave their homes only when they absolutely must, such as to go grocery shopping or get medicine," Bontemps reported. "A ban on players leaving North America remains in effect."

A member of the Denver Nuggets and three members of the Philadelphia 76ers tested positive for the coronavirus, the teams announced Thursday.

Two members of the Lakers also tested positive, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is still figuring out the league's next steps, discussing ideas and possible contingency plans with team owners, he said in a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

"I have heard from a lot of our players," Silver said. "It's only been, it's actually been less than a week. They're going stir crazy, they want to play, they want to compete. 

"Players, as you know, I mean, unlike a lot of us in our positions, we can just go back to what we were doing. But every player is fighting something that's unwinnable, and that's the aging process. 

"A lost year or lost portion of a season in their careers is very different from other people. So we're gonna try by every means we can to play basketball again, but I say that the safety and health of our players is first, and our fans, which is why I don't want to speculate more on that."

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman held a conference call between players, members of the staff and a medical professional to discuss the coronavirus and answer questions, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The league has been on hiatus since suspending play as soon as word got out that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Cavs said in a statement last week that they do not intend to test players or staff members unless they begin to show symptoms of the virus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Members Of Lakers Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

More players could still be tested as LA latest to have members of team contract COVID-19 virus.

Sam Amico

Documentary On Jordan, Bulls Still Scheduled For June Release

Project remains in production, ESPN not likely to move it up despite gap in sports programming.

Sam Amico

Insider: NBA May Be Willing To Extend Season Into September

League said to be exploring a variety of scheduling possibilities in order to complete 2019-20 season.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Games In Empty Arenas One Option Under Consideration

NBA commissioner looking at 'three different things' in hopes of resuming and completing season.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner Silver Open To Permanent Shift In League Calendar

League officials, team owners have been discussing the possibility of starting and ending season later.

Sam Amico

Silver Hopeful, Suggests Tourney To Qualify For NBA Playoffs Possible

NBA commissioner staying optimistic that things season can be completed, presumably by end of summer.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love: Nothing Unites Us Like A Common Enemy

Cleveland power forward is making the rounds in speaking about the importance of staying connected.

Sam Amico

NBA To Scrap Draft Lottery And Pre-Draft Combine?

With college basketball canceled and NBA on hold, draft prospects will have to wait longer to determine next steps this season.

Sam Amico

Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin and Donatas Motejiunas among those making their way back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

LA was last team to play Nets, who had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico