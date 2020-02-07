AllCavs
Complete List Of NBA Trade-Deadline Deals

Sam Amico

A complete list of the NBA trades that took place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the deadline. All deals are now official.

  • Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and the less favorable of the Cavaliers’ and Warriors’ 2023 second-round picks. (Pistons waive Tim Frazier.)
  • Hawks acquire Dewayne Dedmon, the Rockets’ 2020 second-round pick, and the Heat’s 2021 second-round pick from Kings for Jabari Parker and Alex Len.
  • Clippers acquire Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in a three-team deal. acquire Maurice Harkless, the Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Pistons 2021 second-round pick, the right to swap their own 2021 first-round pick with the Clippers’ 2021 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the draft rights to Issuf Sanaon. Wizards acquire Jerome Robinson.
  • Rockets acquire Bruno Caboclo from Grizzlies for Jordan Bell and the right to swap the less favorable of the Heat’s and Mavericks' 2023 second-round picks with the Rockets’ 2023 second-round pick (top-32 protected).
  • Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in a three-team deal. Grizzlies acquire Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and Gorgui Dieng. Timberwolves acquire James Johnson.
  • Nuggets acquire Jordan McRae from Wizards for Shabazz Napier.
  • Sixers acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from Warriors for the Mavericks’ 2020 second-round pick, the Nuggets’ 2021 second-round pick, and the Raptors’ 2022 second-round pick.
  • Hawks acquire Skal Labissiere and cash ($1,759,795) from the Trail Blazers for the Hawks’ 2024 second-round pick (top-55 protected).
  • Hawks acquire Derrick Walton Jr. and cash ($1,313,576) from the Clippers for the Hawks’ 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protected).
  • Timberwolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans from the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), and the Timberwolves’ 2021 second-round pick.
  • Magic acquire James Ennis from the Sixers for the Lakers’ 2020 second-round pick.
  • Rockets acquire Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and the Warriors’ 2024 second-round pick in a four-team trade. Hawks acquire Clint Capela and Nene. Timberwolves acquire Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and the Nets’ 2020 first-round pick (top-14 protected). Nuggets acquire Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick.
Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

Uglyguy

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

izen

Podcast: Breaking Down The Cavs' Trade For Drummond

How did the Cavaliers make out in their deadline-day deal for Andre Drummond? I discuss with Chase Smith.

Sam Amico

Hawks Acquire Dedmon, Send Parker And Len To Kings

Trade sending Dewayne Dedmon back to Atlanta is now official.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies To Release Waiters After Trade

Veteran guard to be seeking new home following trade from Miami.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavs Expected To Stay Together For Rest Of Season

It appears no contract buyout is on way for Tristan Thompson, whose deal expires at season's end.

Sam Amico

Lakers To Work Out Former Cavaliers Guard Smith

Former LeBron James teammate in Cleveland expected to get a shot in LA.

Sam Amico

Trade Deadline Comes and Goes, With Thompson and Love Still on Cavs

Cavaliers big men remain on team ... for now ... following deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amico

Rockets Trading Bell To Grizzlies For Caboclo

Houston may still be seeking another big man ahead of trade deadline.

Sam Amico