Complete List Of NBA Trade-Deadline Deals
Sam Amico
A complete list of the NBA trades that took place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the deadline. All deals are now official.
- Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and the less favorable of the Cavaliers’ and Warriors’ 2023 second-round picks. (Pistons waive Tim Frazier.)
- Hawks acquire Dewayne Dedmon, the Rockets’ 2020 second-round pick, and the Heat’s 2021 second-round pick from Kings for Jabari Parker and Alex Len.
- Clippers acquire Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in a three-team deal. acquire Maurice Harkless, the Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Pistons 2021 second-round pick, the right to swap their own 2021 first-round pick with the Clippers’ 2021 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the draft rights to Issuf Sanaon. Wizards acquire Jerome Robinson.
- Rockets acquire Bruno Caboclo from Grizzlies for Jordan Bell and the right to swap the less favorable of the Heat’s and Mavericks' 2023 second-round picks with the Rockets’ 2023 second-round pick (top-32 protected).
- Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in a three-team deal. Grizzlies acquire Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and Gorgui Dieng. Timberwolves acquire James Johnson.
- Nuggets acquire Jordan McRae from Wizards for Shabazz Napier.
- Sixers acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from Warriors for the Mavericks’ 2020 second-round pick, the Nuggets’ 2021 second-round pick, and the Raptors’ 2022 second-round pick.
- Hawks acquire Skal Labissiere and cash ($1,759,795) from the Trail Blazers for the Hawks’ 2024 second-round pick (top-55 protected).
- Hawks acquire Derrick Walton Jr. and cash ($1,313,576) from the Clippers for the Hawks’ 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protected).
- Timberwolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans from the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), and the Timberwolves’ 2021 second-round pick.
- Magic acquire James Ennis from the Sixers for the Lakers’ 2020 second-round pick.
- Rockets acquire Robert Covington, Jordan Bell and the Warriors’ 2024 second-round pick in a four-team trade. Hawks acquire Clint Capela and Nene. Timberwolves acquire Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt and the Nets’ 2020 first-round pick (top-14 protected). Nuggets acquire Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and the Rockets’ 2020 first-round pick.