Complete List Of NBA Trade-Deadline Deals

A complete list of the NBA trades that took place on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the deadline. All deals are now official.

Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from Pistons for Brandon Knight, John Henson and the less favorable of the Cavaliers’ and Warriors’ 2023 second-round picks. (Pistons waive Tim Frazier.)

Hawks acquire Dewayne Dedmon, the Rockets’ 2020 second-round pick, and the Heat’s 2021 second-round pick from Kings for Jabari Parker and Alex Len.

Clippers acquire Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas in a three-team deal. acquire Maurice Harkless, the Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, the Pistons 2021 second-round pick, the right to swap their own 2021 first-round pick with the Clippers’ 2021 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the draft rights to Issuf Sanaon. Wizards acquire Jerome Robinson.

Rockets acquire Bruno Caboclo from Grizzlies for Jordan Bell and the right to swap the less favorable of the Heat’s and Mavericks' 2023 second-round picks with the Rockets’ 2023 second-round pick (top-32 protected).

Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill in a three-team deal. Grizzlies acquire Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and Gorgui Dieng. Timberwolves acquire James Johnson.

Nuggets acquire Jordan McRae from Wizards for Shabazz Napier.

Sixers acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from Warriors for the Mavericks’ 2020 second-round pick, the Nuggets’ 2021 second-round pick, and the Raptors’ 2022 second-round pick.

Hawks acquire Skal Labissiere and cash ($1,759,795) from the Trail Blazers for the Hawks’ 2024 second-round pick (top-55 protected).

Hawks acquire Derrick Walton Jr. and cash ($1,313,576) from the Clippers for the Hawks’ 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protected).

Timberwolves acquire D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans from the Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, the Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), and the Timberwolves’ 2021 second-round pick.

Magic acquire James Ennis from the Sixers for the Lakers’ 2020 second-round pick.