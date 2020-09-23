ESPN expected to host college basketball tourneys in Disney bubble

No less than eight in-season college basketball tournaments are being moved to the Disney bubble by ESPN, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

The NCAA will be attempting to replicate the NBA's Orlando success, instituting healthy and safety protocols ahead of the games.

The first tournament is expected to begin Nov. 25, Borzello noted.

ESPN operates 10 college tournaments, all between nonconference teams, that run in November and December.

Among those -- the Champions Classic, Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, Wooden Legacy, Orlando Invitational, Jimmy V Classic and Diamond Head Classic. All are expected to be Disney-bound, per Borzello.

Along with Disney, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, are likely to host bubble-type games, Borzello noted, "while the Maui Invitational is moving to Asheville, N.C., and the Battle 4 Atlantis is expected to be relocated to South Dakota."