SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

ESPN expected to host college basketball tourneys in Disney bubble

Sam Amico

No less than eight in-season college basketball tournaments are being moved to the Disney bubble by ESPN, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

The NCAA will be attempting to replicate the NBA's Orlando success, instituting healthy and safety protocols ahead of the games. 

The first tournament is expected to begin Nov. 25, Borzello noted.

ESPN operates 10 college tournaments, all between nonconference teams, that run in November and December.

Among those -- the Champions Classic, Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, Wooden Legacy, Orlando Invitational, Jimmy V Classic and Diamond Head Classic. All are expected to be Disney-bound, per Borzello.

Along with Disney, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, are likely to host bubble-type games, Borzello noted, "while the Maui Invitational is moving to Asheville, N.C., and the Battle 4 Atlantis is expected to be relocated to South Dakota."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

ErikV

NBA commissioner Silver says next season may not start until 2021

League still keeping options open, though a Christmas Day opening apparently looking less realistic.

Sam Amico

by

Groundhog MA

Dribbles: LeBron great, but lack of little things doom Lakers

Lousy rebounding and 3-point shooting, and early deficit, too much too overcome as LA takes a tumble.

Sam Amico

Rival execs suggest Rockets explore trades involving Harden, Westbrook

Houston will have much to consider this offseason after coach leaves and another second-round exit.

Sam Amico

Bulls Notes: Dunn, Donovan, Atkinson, Diebler

Veteran point guard eligible for free agency, reportedly skipping practice sessions to avoid potential injury.

Sam Amico

Bulls' Karnisovas says Donovan's success puts him 'on a different level'

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations makes hiring of former Oklahoma City coach official.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

baskets

Bulls hire Donovan to fill coaching vacancy

Former Thunder coach to take over in Chicago after surprising run to playoffs.

Sam Amico

Leonard lone 'untouchable' as Clippers consider roster changes

Los Angeles would consider trading fellow star Paul George in the right package, according to report.

Sam Amico

G League could hold bubble-style tourney featuring Ignite elite team

After success of NBA's return in Orlando, minor-leaguers and top prospects could get some run soon.

Sam Amico