AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nets Owner Decided To Part With Coach After Talking To Team

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets stunned the NBA on Saturday when they announced coach Kenny Atkinson and the franchise were parting ways — less than a year after Atkinson led the Nets to the playoffs.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the decision to move on from Atkinson was reached by Nets owner Joe Tsai after Tsai met with players.

“I am extremely grateful to Kenny Atkinson for what he’s done for our franchise over the years,” Tsai said in a statement. “If we did not have him, we would not be where we are with promising young guys still improving. All the best Kenny.”

GM Sean Marks added that it was “a decision that Kenny, I and ownership came up with.”

It’s still up for debate as to whether the Nets will be a stable franchise under Tsai. They signed All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during the off-season, but they also fired CEO David Levy not long after giving him a contract extension.

The Atkinson decision, to say the least, has also raised some eyebrows.

Former Nets and current Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell reacted with surprise on Twitter, as did former Nets forward Jared Dudley, now with the LA Lakers.

That said, success is almost always determined by the players, and if Irving and Durant come back healthy and close to their usual level of production, some of the seemingly odd decisions won’t matter much.

Former Magic coach Jacque Vaughn was an assistant under Atkinson and has been named interim coach of the Nets.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs Riding Sexton As Many Others Are In And Out Of Lineup

Second-year guard continues to rise while rest of team struggles with injuries.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers To Sign Mac To 10-Day Contract

Veteran guard spent time with Wizards and in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Knicks May Be Planning Pursuit Of Rose Ally Paul

Thunder veteran point guard has bond with Knicks' new man in charge.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavaliers Shooting Guard Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely

Rookie suffered blow to head in loss to Boston, placed in league's concussion protocol.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

NBA News: Would Thunder Let Exec Presti Run With Bulls?

Chicago reportedly looking to make changes in front office, with OKC's main man on radar.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Sexton, Cavs Show They're Determined To Stay Determined

Cleveland guard scores career-high for the second straight game as team continues to fight.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavs Guard Sexton: 'Everybody Is Just Happy' Under Bickerstaff

Cleveland's coach new seems to have players' attention and admiration.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavaliers Signee Pointer: 'I Can Knock Down The Open Shot'

G League lifer getting shot with Cleveland on 10-day contract.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Bulls Prepared To Make Run At Thunder Exec Presti

Shakeup likely coming to Chicago front office after season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Waiters Reportedly Impresses Lakers In Workout

Free agent guards Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith get a look from West-leading LA.

Sam Amico