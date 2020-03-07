Nets Owner Decided To Part With Coach After Talking To Team

The Brooklyn Nets stunned the NBA on Saturday when they announced coach Kenny Atkinson and the franchise were parting ways — less than a year after Atkinson led the Nets to the playoffs.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the decision to move on from Atkinson was reached by Nets owner Joe Tsai after Tsai met with players.

“I am extremely grateful to Kenny Atkinson for what he’s done for our franchise over the years,” Tsai said in a statement. “If we did not have him, we would not be where we are with promising young guys still improving. All the best Kenny.”

GM Sean Marks added that it was “a decision that Kenny, I and ownership came up with.”

It’s still up for debate as to whether the Nets will be a stable franchise under Tsai. They signed All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during the off-season, but they also fired CEO David Levy not long after giving him a contract extension.

The Atkinson decision, to say the least, has also raised some eyebrows.

Former Nets and current Minnesota guard D’Angelo Russell reacted with surprise on Twitter, as did former Nets forward Jared Dudley, now with the LA Lakers.

That said, success is almost always determined by the players, and if Irving and Durant come back healthy and close to their usual level of production, some of the seemingly odd decisions won’t matter much.

Former Magic coach Jacque Vaughn was an assistant under Atkinson and has been named interim coach of the Nets.