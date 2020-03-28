Cavs Give Knicks Go-Ahead To Interview Aller For Assistant GM Job

AllCavs
The New York Knicks have requested and been granted permission to interview Cleveland Cavaliers executive Brock Aller for the position of assistant general manager, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Bondy first reported of the Knicks' interest in Aller back on March 16. 

Aller has served as Cleveland's senior director of basketball operations since 2017. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a personal assistant to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Cavs GM Koby Altman once told AmicoHoops/SI.com that Aller has played a key role in “all of our strategies."

The Knicks are in process of revamping their front office under newly minted team president Leon Rose -- a former high-profile agent for NBA stars such as Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Victor Oladipo and Devin Booker.

Gilbert once called Aller "instrumental" in the Cavs' 2015 trade with the Knicks for guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. As Bondy pointed out, Smith is a former Rose client.

With the Cavs, Aller is mostly responsible for assisting with contract and free agency negotiations, as well as "the application of the collective bargaining agreement in the roster's development," according to the team's media guide.

He spent nine years (2005-13) in Detroit with Gilbert and Cavs ownership as a liaison/advisor on business and basketball operations.

Gilbert has repeatedly praised Aller's knowledge of the salary cap.

"He knows more about the cap than probably PricewaterhouseCoopers knows about the IRS code," Gilbert told cleveland.com in 2017. "He lives with the cap, with the collective bargaining agreement."

Along with Aller, Former Knicks guard Allan Houston is another strong candidate for a front-office role with the team, Bondy reported.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 because of the global coronavirus outbreak. It has not yet been determined if teams can conduct business in terms of hiring coaches and/or front-office members.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

