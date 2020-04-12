AllCavs
Knicks Offer Assistant GM Job To Cavaliers Cap Expert Aller

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks have offered the position of assistant general manager to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Brock Aller, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Negotiations are ongoing, Bondy added.

Aller has served as the Cavs' senior director of basketball operations since 2017. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a personal assistant to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

The Knicks are in the process of reshaping their front office under new chief of basketball operations Leon Rose.

According to Bondy, the Knicks requested and were granted permission to interview Aller in late March.

Rose and other top executives are said to admire Aller's ability to manage the salary cap.

Cavs GM Koby Altman once told SI.com/Amico Hoops that Aller is instrumental “all of our strategies."

With the Cavs, Aller is mostly responsible for assisting with contract and free agency negotiations, as well as "the application of the collective bargaining agreement in the roster's development," according to the team's media guide.

He spent nine years (2005-13) in Detroit with Gilbert and Cavs ownership as a liaison/advisor on business and basketball operations.

Gilbert is among those who have praised Aller's knowledge of the salary cap.

"He knows more about the cap than probably PricewaterhouseCoopers knows about the IRS code," Gilbert told cleveland.com in 2017. "He lives with the cap, with the collective bargaining agreement."

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Cavs (19-46) had the Eastern Conference's worst record before the shutdown. The Knicks (21-45) were also again near the bottom.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

