Cavaliers Sign Newman, Macura To 10-Day Contracts

CLEVELAND -- J.P. Macura and Malik Newman have been signed to 10-day contracts by the Cavaliers, bringing the roster to 17.

Macura is 6-foot-4 and appeared in 32 games with the G League's Canton Charge, averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. He was a member of the Cavs in the preseason and appeared in two games with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019-20.

Newman is 6-3 and has played in 31 games for the Charge, averaging 17.4 points and 4.1 assists. He played for the Cavs in summer league. He has also signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat since 2018.