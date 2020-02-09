AllCavs
Cavaliers Sign Newman, Macura To 10-Day Contracts

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- J.P. Macura and Malik Newman have been signed to 10-day contracts by the Cavaliers, bringing the roster to 17.

Macura is 6-foot-4 and appeared in 32 games with the G League's Canton Charge, averaging 14.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. He was a member of the Cavs in the preseason and appeared in two games with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019-20.

Newman is 6-3 and has played in 31 games for the Charge, averaging 17.4 points and 4.1 assists. He played for the Cavs in summer league. He has also signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat since 2018.

News

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

Veteran guard hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since 2015-16.

Sam Amico

Drummond: Lone Expectation Is To Give Cavs What They Need

New Cavaliers center says he is happy to be in Cleveland, "where I am wanted."

Sam Amico

Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

by

Jafam

Altman, Cavs Trying Something New With Drummond Deal -- To Compete

Cavaliers GM says Drummond a fit in what Cavs want to be and hope to become.

Sam Amico

Warriors Sign Chriss To Two-Year Contract

Former lottery pick to be retained after being waived earlier in season.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

by

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

by

izen

Podcast: Breaking Down The Cavs' Trade For Drummond

How did the Cavaliers make out in their deadline-day deal for Andre Drummond? I discuss with Chase Smith.

Sam Amico

Complete List Of NBA Trade-Deadline Deals

A quick move-by-move look at everyone who was dealt.

Sam Amico