Former Cavaliers Forward Speaks on Potential Evan Mobley-Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that might have the opportunity to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. After the Milwaukee Bucks' disappointing playoff run and the injury to fellow star Damian Lillard, it appears Antetokounmpo might request a trade, and he will certainly have many teams making the call to the Milwaukee front office.
The asking price isn't quite known, but there are likely only a handful of teams with the assets and cap space to make a trade like this a reality, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of them. Evan Mobley is the name that keeps coming up as he's the most valuable Cavaliers young star. However, he is just 23 years old while Antetokounmpo is now 30.
One could certainly argue that when an 8-time All-NBA player becomes available with several peak seasons still remaining that a team must do what they can to acquire that player. After all, Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP. That doesn't matter much to former Cavaliers forward Georges Niang who doesn't see Cleveland trading Mobley for Antetokounmpo, as the Cavs view their forward as their own Greek Freak.
Niang spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks but did play alongside Mobley the two years prior, playing 51 games for the Cavaliers throughout the 2024-25 season. Averaging 8.7 points per game, he was certainly a contributor to the success of that roster.
That said, Lou Williams, one of the best sixth men to ever play on the hardwood, agreed with Niang too after figuring out how old the young star is. Mobley averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 55.7% from the field this past season, solidying himself as one of the best young talents in the league. He was also a first-time All Star and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Mobley still has untapped potential as well. Trading him at this point just doesn't seem like something Cleveland is going to do, which would likely put it out of the race for Antetokounmpo.