Nuggets Open To Moving Shooting Guards Harris, Beasley

Sam Amico

The Denver Nuggets have made shooting guard Gary Harris available as they attempt to improve the roster for a deep playoff run, as relayed by Chris Mannix of SI.com.

The Nuggets are also exploring the idea of trading shooting guard Malik Beasley, per reports, with the Minnesota Timberwolves said to be among those interested.

"Just don’t ask for Michael Porter Jr., who has emerged as the sweet scoring forward many thought he would be before the back injury scared everyone away," Mannix wrote. 

Harris, 25, is averaging 10.5 points -- his lowest scoring average since his rookie of 2014-15. Beasley, 23, is in his fourth season and averaging 7.8 points.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.

