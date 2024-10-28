One Massive Surprise For Cavaliers So Far This Season
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew where the vast majority of their offensive production would come from. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland would be the top two options, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would represent the main complementary scorers.
But other than Caris LeVert, who would step up off the Cavaliers' bench?
The lack of scoring depth was viewed as one of Cleveland's primary concerns going into the year, but the Cavs appear to have found an answer: Ty Jerome.
Jerome has been sensational over the Cavaliers' first three games, averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 16.7 minutes a night on incredible 73.7/75.0/83.3 shooting splits.
Obviously, the percentages are not going to hold, but Jerome's aggressiveness and efficiency on the offensive side is absolutely a terrific sign moving forward.
Jerome was seen by some as a potential wild card for the season, and based on his prior production with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, you could see why there was some optimism surrounding the 6-foot-5 guard.
The 27-year-old has displayed impressive scoring chops in a bench role before, and his size allows him to be a rather tough perimeter defender.
Of course, it has only been a few games, and Cleveland's competition has not exactly been fierce in the early going. But the fact that Jerome has logged double digits in each of his first three contests bodes well for the Cavs as things progress.
If Jerome continues to play at a high level in a reserve role, it may halt the Cavaliers' need to add another wing scorer.
This doesn't necessarily mean that Jerome is a be-all-end-all solution for the club, but a potential breakout campaign from the former first-round pick would definitely make things easier for Cleveland.