Surprising Team Favored Over Cleveland Cavaliers In NBA Championship Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 and made it to the second round of the playoffs this past season, so it's understandable that they aren't exactly NBA championship favorites for 2025.
But their most recent title odds are pretty disrespectful.
FanDuel has the Cavaliers at +5000 to win the championship next season, which is actually below the Orlando Magic, who are at +4000.
To jog your memory, Cleveland finished ahead of the Magic in the Eastern Conference standings last year and also beat them in the first round of the postseason.
Now, to be fair, the margin between the two teams was razor thin. The Cavs finished one game ahead of Orlando during the regular season, and it took them seven games to beat the Magic in the playoffs.
Plus, Orlando did make a rather significant addition in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who should seriously help the club next season.
But that does not mean the Magic should be favored over the Cavaliers, and not by a difference of +1000, either.
Cleveland has not made any major acquisitions this offseason outside of selecting Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft. As a result, the Cavs have garnered some criticism for not improving their roster.
However, the Cavaliers did reach contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, doubling down on their young core and maintaining some continuity heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
Is it possible that Orlando will be better than Cleveland? Sure, but the Cavs look better on paper, and if they stay healthier than they did last year, they should be the superior ballclub.
