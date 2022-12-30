Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Ejected In Cavs-Pacers Game

Tenstions began to rise in the third quarter of the Cavs' contest with the Pacers. It had been a back and forth game the entire night with each team making their respected runs at times.

Cleveland was on one of their own runs when the play under question occurred:

Donovan Mitchell was at the top of the three point line when he lost his dribble. He launched it off of the backboard and grabbed the ball himself, went back up for a shot, got his own rebound again, then dished it Isaac Okoro who finished the play with a massive dunk.

The entire Pacers bench was calling for a travel to be called on Donovan Mitchell, however there wasn't one given. That's when Indiana head coach demonstrated his displeaure with the no-call and was called for a technical foul and ejected.

Pacers assisnt coach, Lloyd Pierce, took over the head coaching duties after Carlisle left the game.

Travel or no travel, credit has to be given to Okoro for that finish. It was a smart cut from the guard who was rewarded with a great play at the end!

--------

You may also like:

Kevin Love Finding New Purpose On Defense

Kevin Love Believes That Kyrie Irving Should Have Jersey Retired By Cavaliers

Darius Garland Joins Elite Group Of Cavaliers Players With 46-Points Night

Darius Garland's 46 Points Aren't Enough As Nets Top Cavs

Three Forwards The Cavs Should Consider Trading For

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN