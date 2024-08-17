Perfect Trade the Cavaliers Must Offer Pelicans for Brandon Ingram
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been connected as potential trade suitors for New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram all offseason long. While they have been linked, no serious trade discussions have been reported.
Even though the NBA offseason has slowed down dramatically, the Cavaliers could still look to make a big move.
Ingram would still be a perfect trade target for Cleveland. He would give the Cavaliers an elite scorer and a 26-year-old player that they could build around alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. In addition to those averages, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers would be the kind of addition that could make the Cavaliers a top-tier contender in the Eastern Conference.
All of that being said, here is one perfect trade that Cleveland must offer to the Pelicans for Ingram.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Caris LeVert, Max Strus, and Sam Merrill
Granted, New Orleans may not view that as enough to move Ingram. However, he doesn't seem likely to be part of their long-term plans anymore and being able to acquire a scorer and playmaker like LeVert, along with a three-point specialist like Strus, could make them consider pulling the trigger.
As for the Cavaliers, they would be getting a legitimate star who would relieve a lot of pressure off of Mitchell on the offensive end of the court.
Of course, any trade for Ingram would need to be followed up with an extension. That could make a trade for Ingram a bit more tricky, but Cleveland could make it work if they were motivated to.
There is a very good chance that the Cavaliers won't make a major trade before the start of the season. But, if they choose to get aggressive, this trade for Ingram would be a perfect move to make.