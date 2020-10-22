Pierce says Cavaliers should trade Drummond for 'some value'

Veteran center Andre Drummond is expected to pick up the option on his contract but that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Cavaliers have to keep him.

“If I’m the Cavs, I’d trade to get some value for him,” former NBA forward and current ESPN analyst Paul Pierce said on The Jump.

Of course, Pierce’s thinking and the Cavs’ thinking may be entirely different. It’s much too soon to say.

Trading Drummond after he opts in is undoubtedly one possibility. Keeping him and trying to sign him to an extension is another. It seems the Cavs are open to just about anything and will wait to see how things play out in 2020-21 before making a firm decision.

