Report: Pistons' Drummond, Rose Likely To Be On Move

It appears the Detroit Pistons are highly likely to move both center Andre Drummond and guard Derrick Rose before Thursday's trade deadline, veteran NBA reporter Chris Sheridan relayed on Forbes.com.

The Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are the teams with the strongest interest , according to Sheridan.

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.5 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the season, with the Atlanta Hawks also reportedly having expressed an interest.

Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com reported that the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks "also also believed to have an interest in Drummond."

If the Hornets, Celtics or Knicks were to include a first-round pick in an offer for Drummond, "they are likely to end up with the center who has led the NBA in rebounding three of the past four seasons," Sheridan reported.

Meanwhile, Rose is having another fine season -- his first in Detroit -- with averages of 18.5 points and 5.8 assists.

The Pistons (18-34) sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday night. They are already minus power forward Blake Griffin, expected to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Shooting guard Luke Kennard has also been the subject of trade rumors, with the Pistons and Phoenix Suns engaged in talks, according to ESPN.