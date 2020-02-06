Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

The Cavaliers are near completion a trade for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, according to multiple reports.

Detroit will acquire Cavs center John Henson and guard Brandon Knight from the Cavs, a source told SI.com. Both of those players have expiring contracts.

The Cavs will also send a 2023 second-round pick to the Pistons, with it being the lesser of their own or Golden State's picks, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Drummond has a $28.75 million player option on his contract at the end of the season. So he could exercise the option, opt out and become a free agent or sign an extension with the Cavs.

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.5 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the season.

The same is true of Henson, who is averaging 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds. Knight has been in and out of the Cavs' rotation this season as a backup to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Knight, 28, is averaging 4.9 points.