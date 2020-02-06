AllCavs
Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers are near completion a trade for Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, according to multiple reports.

Detroit will acquire Cavs center John Henson and guard Brandon Knight from the Cavs, a source told SI.com. Both of those players have expiring contracts.

The Cavs will also send a 2023 second-round pick to the Pistons, with it being the lesser of their own or Golden State's picks, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Drummond has a $28.75 million player option on his contract at the end of the season. So he could exercise the option, opt out and become a free agent or sign an extension with the Cavs. 

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.5 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the season.

The same is true of Henson, who is averaging 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds. Knight has been in and out of the Cavs' rotation this season as a backup to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Knight, 28, is averaging 4.9 points.

keepchucking24
keepchucking24

What is the motivation here for cleveland? I also feel like Detroit could've re-signed him in 2021

ShawnBradley
ShawnBradley

This is a robbery by the Cavs

pete
pete

Drummond, Sexton, Garland could be something 🤔

izen
izen

So... does Tristan Thompson get released? Also it makes me sad that there's now 60 million on the book for Love and Drummond smh

