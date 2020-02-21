AllCavs
Morris, Pistons Reach Agreement On Contract Buyout

Sam Amico

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout with forward Markieff Morris, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

"There were rumblings of this going around," Detroit News beat reporter Rod Beard tweeted.

Morris will be the Pistons' second contract buyout in a week, with the team doing the same with point guard Reggie Jackson -- who has since signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pistons also traded center Andre Drummond to Cleveland for forward/center John Henson and point guard Brandon Knight, both of whom have expiring contracts.

Per Charani, the Los Angeles Lakers are the "frontrunners" to sign Morris. That would pit him against twin brother Marcus Morris and the Clippers. Marcus signed with the Clippers earlier this month after agreeing to a buyout of his own with the New York Knicks.

Markieff Morris, 30, is averaging 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in 44 games.

