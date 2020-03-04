Cavaliers Signee Pointer: 'I Can Knock Down The Open Shot'

Sir'Dominic Pointer was riding a team bus from the hotel to the arena for a Las Vegas summer league game when he described his pro career.

"Day by day," he told SI.com. "Day by day."

Today, it's actually day by 10-day, as that's the type of contract Pointer signed with the Cavaliers after being called up from the G League's Canton Charge on Wednesday.

Pointer, 27, has been affiliated with the Cavs his entire professional career, ever since they drafted him in the second round of the 2015 draft (No. 53 overall). But he has yet to play a minute in the NBA.

Instead, his game has taken him to Canton ... to Israel and Lebanon ... to Hungary ... and back to Canton. During that time, he's had a few runs in Cavs summer leagues and camps.

All the while, he has played for the love of the game and kept the NBA in his sights.

It just so happens the Cavs have the need for bodies, their injury list growing faster than you can dial 9-1-1.

At 6-foot-6, Pointer fills a need as an athletic wing who do a little of everything.

“I’m a 3-and-D guy,” Pointer told SI, utilizing the phrase that describes players who can defend on the perimeter while capably knocking down 3-pointers.

That wasn't always the case. Pointer has always been a solid defender, and his ability to guard is why the Cavs decided to draft him in the first place. But he shot a miserable 19 percent on threes during his four college seasons at St. John's.

It wasn't until he got to the pros that he decided to get up extra jumpers ... and more extra jumpers ... starting with his time in Canton.

“I always make sure to get in a lot reps,” he said. “I can knock down the open shot.”

Pointer admittedly didn't always have a love of the game, particularly while playing in college. He was sort of just going through the motions, getting by on talent alone.

But everything changed after the Cavs drafted him. That rekindled Pointer’s basketball flame and it's been burning ever since.

“Now, I get a lot of enjoyment out of it again,” he says. “I just love to play.”

No matter what happens next, Pointer is finally getting that chance to play in the NBA.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities,” he said. “I’d love to stay (with the Cavs) of course. But yeah, it’s day by day.”