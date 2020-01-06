Cavaliers Maven
Tests Reveal Left Knee Sprain for Cavaliers Rookie Porter Jr.

The Cavaliers are likely breathing a massive sigh of relief when it comes to Kevin Porter Jr.

That's because further examination revealed that the rookie shooting guard suffered a sprained left knee in Sunday's loss to Minnesota -- and not something worse.

According to the Cavs, Porter will rehab for the next two weeks, after which his health and availability will be revisited.

Porter crumpled to the floor after trying to make a spin move at the 8:26 mark of the third quarter. He clutched his knee, needed assistance in walking off the court and left the arena on crutches.

Some members of the organization feared the worst. So this prognosis is actually better than many expected.

The Cavs (10-26) are already without Larry Nance Jr. for at least another week. Nance is experiencing some knee soreness/issues of his own.

They host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday before hitting the road for nearly two weeks. Cavs center Tristan Thompson (sick) remains questionable for the game. Power forward Kevin Love is said to be a go after missing Sunday's game to rest.

Porter is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 44 percent in 34 appearances.

