Cavaliers Rookie Porter Jr. Questionable for Hornets

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable for Wednesday's home game vs. Charlotte with left shoulder soreness.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Porter and has missed just one game, the result of a suspension for bumping into an official in early November. He is averaging 7.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on the season. In the previous four games, his scoring has increased to 13.3 points per game.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was drafted with the 30th and final pick of the first round in June.

The Cavs (6-21) have lost two straight. Their next three games are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Insider: Protected Pick Probably Best Cavaliers Could Land for Love

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers reportedly have been ready to take calls on Kevin Love and a deal seems probable before the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Some Positives in Loss, But No Defending Cavs' Defense

Sam Amico

Cavaliers allow Raptors to shoot 58 percent from floor, overshadowing fine performances from young backcourt.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

Some quick notes and thoughts on the Cavaliers' upcoming visit to Toronto.

Dribbles: Cavs on Way to Another Crack at Finding The Next Giannis

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers got another look at what it means to strike draft gold in yes, another loss to unstoppable Bucks.

Thompson: All Well with Coach Beilein as Cavaliers Visit Rolling Bucks

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers face another massive road test, squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Get All the Love They Need in Snapping Skid

Sam Amico

Kevin Love delivers at right time as Cavaliers continue to display resiliency. This time, it paid off with win over Spurs.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Schedule About to Get Easier. Sort of.

Sam Amico

News, notes and thoughts as the Cavaliers pay a visit to the Spurs on Thursday evening.

Cavaliers at Spurs: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers play their lone visit of the season to San Antonio. A quick look at all the essentials.

Report: Cavs Seek Pick in Trade for Love; Making Nearly Everyone Available

Sam Amico

The latest on the Cavaliers, Kevin Love and what moves they may be looking to move ahead of the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Porter Jr. Gives Cavs Reason to Smile in Loss to Harden, Rockets

Sam Amico

Rookie shines as Cavaliers put up fight, but can't overcome James Harden's 55-point eruption.