CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable for Wednesday's home game vs. Charlotte with left shoulder soreness.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Porter and has missed just one game, the result of a suspension for bumping into an official in early November. He is averaging 7.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on the season. In the previous four games, his scoring has increased to 13.3 points per game.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was drafted with the 30th and final pick of the first round in June.

The Cavs (6-21) have lost two straight. Their next three games are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.