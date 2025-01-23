Cavs Insider

Trail Blazers Center Named Trade Fit for Cleveland Cavaliers

Portland Trail Blazers' Robert Williams III would be a perfect depth piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jan 16, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) grabs a rebound during the second half against LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Cleveland Cavaliers still have a major void to fill: their center depth.

This void has been made even more apparent by Evan Mobley's recent calf injury, which has kept him out for the last two games.

Cleveland struggled against the Houston Rockets and their size, which was one reason they lost their seventh game of the season to the Western Conference opponent.

The Cavaliers would be wise to acquire a backup center who can provide quality minutes off the bench in the nightmare scenario that Mobley remains out for an extended period of time or Jarrett Allen faces a similar fate.

One player who Sam Vecenie of The Athletic believes is a "best fit" for the Cavaliers is Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams.

Williams is averaging just 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season while shooting 69 percent from the floor.

However, the 27-year-old's calling card has never been on offense, but his rim-protecting and defense on the floor is exactly what Cleveland should be looking for in a backup big.

The 27-year-old is only playing an average of 16.7 minutes a night, but that has more to do with Portland's crowded frontcourt than Williams' ability or production.

This surplus of big men could be another reason the Trail Blazers are looking to make a trade from this position group before the deadline.

Vecenie also believes it would only take a team a few second-round picks to acquire Williams. While the Cavaliers don't have many first-rounders to work with, they do have multiple seconds in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Adding Williams to the current roster wouldn't put the Cavaliers over the edge as clear-cut Finals favorites. However, it would be a great depth piece for a team that is clearly thin in their frontcourt.

