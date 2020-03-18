AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA To Scrap Draft Lottery And Pre-Draft Combine?

Sam Amico

The NBA draft lottery and combine are at risk of being canceled as the league continues to make decisions during the suspension of the season, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The lottery is scheduled for May 19, with the draft combine scheduled for May 21-24. Both events take place in Chicago.

The NBA has been on hiatus since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week.

It is believed that the stoppage in play will last longer than the scheduled date of the lottery. Right now, the NBA is reportedly hoping to extend the regular season to 70 games -- even if things don't get started back up until July.

So lottery odds could not be determined until after the regular season concludes.

Some have theorized that rather than holding a lottery, the league will just determine the order as the NFL does, with teams in inverse order of their record.

"However, there seems to be a more logical view that the rest of the regular season will be scrapped and the playoffs would commence with the current top eight seeds in each conference," Berman wrote. "Hence, the lottery teams would know their seedings now."

An NBA official contacted by Sports Illustrated said no decisions have been made on the lottery or combine. 

The Golden State Warriors (15-50), Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46), Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45), Atlanta Hawks (20-47) and Detroit Pistons (20-46) own the league's five worst records at the moment.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin and Donatas Motejiunas among those making their way back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

LA was last team to play Nets, who had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico

Four Members Of Nets Test Positive For COVID-19

Team tested players over weekend, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams Deciding On Season-Ticket Renewals As NBA At Financial Standstill

League and teams trying to determine next steps in terms of both basketball and business.

Sam Amico

Silver, NBA Owners Set For Another Conference Call

Board of Governors expected to discuss multiple possibilities as league continues hiatus.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Hold Games In G-League Arenas Upon Return?

League said to be bouncing around idea of potentially playing in empty affiliate buildings.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves High On Re-Signing Rising Beasley

Recently acquired shooting guard had been playing best basketball of career with Minnesota.

Sam Amico

NBA Hoping For 70-Game Season In Order To Deliver To RSNs

League keeping fingers crossed that abbreviated regular season and playoffs can be completed at some point.

Sam Amico

NBA Stands To Lose Nearly $500M If Season Canceled

Possibility of major financial losses said to be one reason some expect that season will resume at some point.

Sam Amico

NBA Extends Ban On Full Team Practices

Teams permitted to hold individual player workouts, but not much else.

Sam Amico