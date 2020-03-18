NBA To Scrap Draft Lottery And Pre-Draft Combine?

The NBA draft lottery and combine are at risk of being canceled as the league continues to make decisions during the suspension of the season, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

The lottery is scheduled for May 19, with the draft combine scheduled for May 21-24. Both events take place in Chicago.

The NBA has been on hiatus since Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week.

It is believed that the stoppage in play will last longer than the scheduled date of the lottery. Right now, the NBA is reportedly hoping to extend the regular season to 70 games -- even if things don't get started back up until July.

So lottery odds could not be determined until after the regular season concludes.

Some have theorized that rather than holding a lottery, the league will just determine the order as the NFL does, with teams in inverse order of their record.

"However, there seems to be a more logical view that the rest of the regular season will be scrapped and the playoffs would commence with the current top eight seeds in each conference," Berman wrote. "Hence, the lottery teams would know their seedings now."

An NBA official contacted by Sports Illustrated said no decisions have been made on the lottery or combine.

The Golden State Warriors (15-50), Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46), Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45), Atlanta Hawks (20-47) and Detroit Pistons (20-46) own the league's five worst records at the moment.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.