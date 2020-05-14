AllCavs
Pro basketball set to resume in Israel

Sam Amico

The Israeli pro basketball league will resume play and complete the 2019-20 season following a vote from the league’s directors, as relayed by Josh Halickman of The Jerusalem Post.

“Foreign players who are not currently in Israel will be required to return by May 17 to begin a 14-day quarantine,” Halickman reported. “Practices will the resume on June 1, with the league resuming on June 20.”

The league is expected to run through the end of July.

“Games will take place in the clubs’ home arenas with no fans and the Final Four will be held at the arena selected by the first place club at the end of the Championship Playoffs,” Halickman wrote. “If there will be no limitations of fan attendance by the end of July, that facility must be able to hold at least 10,000 people.”

