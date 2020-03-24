AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA Teams, Players Willing To Extend Season To Late September

Sam Amico

The NBA is not ruling out the possibility of resuming the season in July and finishing the season in late September, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With the league on hold because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, it has no firm plans on how best to change its calendar or salvage its season.

But commissioner Adam Silver has already indicated the NBA is hopeful of completing the season and crowning champion, as the league and its teams try to come up with contingency plans to make it happen.

Per Silver, one such idea is potentially playing games in empty arenas. That is actually scheduled to be done in China when the Chinese Basketball Association resumes play next month.

As Wojnarowski reported, another idea is shifting a restart to the summer and fall months.

"The loosest of drop-dead dates on completing the NBA Finals is Labor Day weekend in early September, sources say, which teams say necessitates games starting back up by July 1 -- and practice facilities reopening weeks before that," Wojnarowski wrote.

But he added that "no one in the NBA wants to be tied to Labor Day weekend" and limiting the possibility of finishing the 2019-20 season.

"If the NBA season could start later in July and finish later in September, well, no one is ruling out that idea either," Wojnarowski wrote.

Again, nothing here is set in stone or even close. All we really know is everyone involved with pro basketball hopes that this season won't end up being remembered for being entirely canceled.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA To Cooperate With NBA On Needed Changes To 2020 Draft

With basketball on hold, league likely to make changes to usual deadlines for draft eligibility.

Sam Amico

Underclassmen Who Have Declared Or Are Expected To Declare For NBA Draft

A look at college and international prospects who have entered, or reportedly will enter, their names to play in the NBA.

Sam Amico

Potential Lottery Pick Haliburton To Declare For NBA Draft

Iowa State point guard is ranked the second-best prospect at his position.

Sam Amico

Media Poll Reveals Antetokounmpo Overwhelming Favorite For MVP

Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning league MVP apparently way out in front with season on hiatus.

Sam Amico

Van Gundy On Knicks Coaching Search: 'Not Interested'

Veteran coach says he keeps tabs of what's going on and refers to New York as "extremely dysfunctional."

Sam Amico

Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

NBA legend, noted TNT analyst thanks fans for concern and support.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavaliers Will Have Decisions To Make Once NBA Returns

Veteran center will certainly explore market once free agency becomes a thing again. Will Cleveland be able to keep him?

Sam Amico

Pelicans Expected To Match Any Offer For Ingram

Small forward will be free agent, is clearly a part of New Orleans' hopes for the future.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Sexton Missing The Competition While NBA On Hiatus

Second-year guard was on scoring tear before break as Cleveland started show signs of coming together.

Sam Amico

NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former Lakers and Pacers wing joining Jeremy Lin, others as CBA season gets set to resume.

Sam Amico