REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Interested in Derrick Jones Jr.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quiet throughout the first few hours since free agency opened up. However, they could be looking to make their first move in the near future.
According to a league source, the Cavaliers are showing interest in Dallas Mavericks free agent wing Derrick Jones Jr.
Following the Mavericks' decision to pivot and sign Naji Marshall in free agency, Jones is expected to leave Dallas. Cleveland might very well be a perfect fit for him.
Coming into free agency, the Cavaliers have a major need for a 3-and-D wing. That is exactly what Jones brings to the court.
Jones would be a perfect fit alongside Donovan Mitchell. He doesn't need the basketball in his hands and proved how good of a complimentary player he can be with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving last season.
During the 2023-24 season with the Mavericks, Jones ended up averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 48.3 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 34.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers aren't bad, but the impact he makes on the defensive end of the floor would be huge for Cleveland. He would give them the kind of defensive presence that could help them defend against teams like the Boston Celtics.
After losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers know that they can compete. Mitchell is expected to ink a long-term extension to stay with the team in the near future. Building around him is the focus and finding the right pieces to fit with him as the leader is key.
Cleveland views Jones as a potentially perfect fit. His defense and ability to play off the ball offensively make him a very intriguing and attractive free agency option for the Cavaliers.