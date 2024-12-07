REPORT: Cavaliers Shot Down Potential Blockbuster Trade
Over the summer, a whole lot of trade speculation swirled around the Cleveland Cavaliers, particularly after an underwhelming playoff exit.
Would the Cavaliers break up the backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland? Would they split up the frontcourt pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley?
Many expected one of the two moves to manifest, and apparently, Cleveland received some interest in Allen during the offseason.
One interested party was the New Orleans Pelicans, who evidently were offering the Cavs a package that included Brandon Ingram in exchange for Allen.
However, the Cavaliers rebuffed the trade inquiry, via NBA insider Jake Fischer.
This does not come as too much of a surprise, as Ingram was a player Cleveland was rumored to be interested in acquiring throughout the summer months.
But obviously, the Cavs did not want to land Ingram at the expense of Allen, who is the backbone of the Cavaliers' defense.
Allen's inability to space the floor has made for what many consider to be an awkward fit with Mobley, but it hasn't seemed to give Cleveland any problems this season.
That being said, it would not be shocking to see the Cavs revisit trade talks for Ingram between now and the February deadline (so long as Allen is not involved, of course).
The catch is that Ingram is set to be a free agent at season's end, so the Cavaliers would potentially be bringing in a half-year rental.
But with Cleveland so close to contending for a championship, it may feel that taking a swing on Ingram would be worth the risk so long as the price were right.