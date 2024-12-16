REPORT: Cavaliers Showing Trade Interest In Dynamic Nets Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as true title contenders this season. They are sitting at the top of the NBA with the best record.
However, the Wine and Gold still have areas they need to improve at, one of those being with their forward depth.
One player that the Cavaliers are reportedly interested in trading for to help with this depth is Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that the Cavs "are among the contending teams showing trade interest in Dorian Finney-Smith."
The other teams linked to him are the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers.
This is not the first time Cleveland has been linked to Finney-Smith. The Cavaliers were reportedly interested in trading for the small forward ahead of last year's trade deadline, and those rumors continued throughout the summer.
It's unknown how serious those talks got, and obviously they never came to fruition.
However, there is reason to believe that it could be different this time, and the Cavaliers and Nets could find some common ground on a deal.
Sidery also noted in his report that "After shopping Finney-Smith last year, the Nets have lowered their asking price."
This report aligns with another one from late last week. Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of the Stein Line noted that the Cavaliers "are likely to emerge as a team on the hunt for wing help as the season progresses."
Finding a way to acquire Finney-Smith from the Nets would be a perfect solution to their lack of small-forward depth. It will be interesting to see if the Cavaliers continue to be linked to DFS as the trade deadline gets closer.