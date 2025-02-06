REPORT: Cavaliers Viewed As 'Frontrunner' To Land Dynamic Wing
The Cleveland Cavaliers' need for a proven two-way wing is no secret and has been a key topic of conversation going back to the last offseason.
The Wine and Gold have one last chance to bring a player of this caliber with the NBA's trade deadline this Thursday at 3:00 pm EST.
As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are reportedly "frontrunners" to acquire Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter in a trade (per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix).
Adding Hunter to Cleveland's lineup would be a match made in heaven for this Cavaliers roster. He's a tremendous defender who can guard just about any position at an elite level and is also in the midst of one of his best offensive seasons.
Hunter is currently averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from behind the arc.
Trading for Hunter would be a win-now move for the Cavaliers, solidifying their status as contenders for the foreseeable future.
At 27 years old and under contract through the 2026-27 season, Hunter perfectly fits Cleveland's timeline while also increasing their chances of winning the Finals this year.
As with any trade the Cavaliers could make leading up to the deadline, the financial implications of a deal are going to be a main focus.
Hunter is owed roughly $21.6 million this season, which means a trade package that includes Caris LeVert and other players such as Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade, Georges Niang, or Isaac Okoro must be included to make the money work.
While the front office must also consider Cleveland's lockerroom chemistry, trading for Hunter would undeniably make the Cavaliers a bigger Finals threat.
