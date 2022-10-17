REPORT: Could Mamadi Diakite Reunite With The Cavaliers?

Mamadi Diakite's time with the Wine and Gold may not be over after all.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their roster by the 5 p.m. deadline on Saturday, Diakite's name was among some of the cuts. But according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Diakite has cleared waivers paving way for the Cavs to bring him back on a two-way contract

The Cavaliers signed Diakite to a training camp contract and was one of four invites in camp this fall.

In three games, Diakite averaged 9.7 points on 80.0% shooting along with 5.7 rebounds. His turned heads in the Cavs third preseason game with the Atlanta Hawks when he posted 13 points and 11 boards to go along with a pair of steals and a block,

The Cavs have been big fans of his rebounding ability and he showed some offensive capability in the matchup against the Hawks. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff loves the energy he brings to the lineup and Diakite could fill a role as a high-energy big man who has the ability to defend multiple positions.

Bickerstaff indicated that, while not on display to the public, behind closed doors on the practice floor his work ethic and level of play have been consistent all throughout camp.

“That first Philadelphia game where we put him in, we loved his energy. We loved how hard he’s competed. And that’s who he’s been all throughout practice in training camp,” Bickerstaff said.

A two-way deal would allow Diakite the opportunity to continue to refine his skills and potentially be available in the event Kevin Love, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley is unavailable for a brief time.

While Diakite obviously isn't the caliber of player of those aforementioned Cavaliers, he's an asset to have in a pinch and Bickerstaff said as much during the preseason as the Wine and Gold battled some injuries.

"He was impressive on both sides of the floor. He’s got that range we were talking about. That 6’9”-6’10” rangy, Swiss Army Knife kind of guy that can guard multiple positions," Bickerstaff said. "He makes shots that spreads the floor even more and that shows all the other things that he can do."

Perhaps most importantly in this role, Diakite fits in perfectly with the culture that the Cavs have established during Bickerstaff's tenure in Cleveland.

"He’s a great dude to be around every day. Even when he wasn’t getting minutes, his attitude never changed," Bickerstaff said. "He’s the type of guy who you want to reward."

