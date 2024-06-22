REPORT: Head Coaching Candidate ‘Gaining Steam’ For Cavaliers Job
Before the Cleveland Cavaliers can figure out what they’re going to do with their roster this offseason, they need to hire a new head coach.
NBA insider Marc Stein gave an update on Cleveland’s coaching search and even revealed that one of their candidates may be getting closer to securing the job.
“Though James Borrego was initially seen as the favorite to land the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job, Kenny Atkinson is reportedly ‘gaining steam,’” wrote Stein.
It’s also important to note that Stein says that Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori is still in contention for the job as well.
Atkinson is not a not a new name in Cleveland’s search. The Golden State Warriors assistant along with Borrego were immediately reported to be on the Cavaliers' radar right after the team dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff.
Atkinson does have experience as a head coach in the past. He had a record of 118-190 during the Brooklyn Nets’ rebuild that had current Cavs Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen on the roster.
Whoever Cleveland hires to be their next head coach will have implications throughout the NBA. The Detroit Pistons recently let go of Monty Williams after just one season and Stein reports that the Cavaliers' decision will "have a direct impact" on their search.
Koby Altman initially said that they'd love to have a head coach in place for the draft. Given that the draft is less than a week away, Cleveland is running out of time if they hope to stick to this timeline.