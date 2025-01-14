REPORT: Opposing Players Want To Play With Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA's juggernaut teams, and they are clearly championship contenders this season.
Fans know this, and analysts are coming around to this reality. Now, players from other teams want to get in on the action of what the Cavaliers are building.
Brian Windhorst, an NBA insider for ESPN, recently appeared on ESPN Cleveland and discussed the Cavaliers' season to date.
One interesting note Windhorst mentioned is that agents have told him that other players want to play in Cleveland. This has two sides: the financial implications and the Cavalier's level of play so far this year.
"Something interesting has happened this year with the Cavs. I've had multiple agents tell me that their players want to play in Cleveland," explained Windhorst.
"Part of it is they know Dan Gilbert will spend money and that if they trade for their client, their client can get paid. Part of it is they like the way the Cavs are playing. Stuff like that. That is an idication to me that they're being well received."
Windhorst doesn't name-drop any of the agents he's heard from. It would be interesting to know whether these are legitimate stars or rotation players from whom the insider has heard about wanting to come to the Cavaliers.
However, this doesn't mean the Cavaliers are bound to trade for another All-Star before the deadline.
Cleveland is already in a bit of a cap bind. They would have to match any incoming salary, which would still put them slightly above the tax threshold.
Either way, opposing players openly admitting to their agents that they want to be members of the Wine and Gold is an incredible compliment to Cleveland's front office, led by Koby Altman and the coaching staff that Kenny Atkinson has assembled.