Rockets In Talks With Two East Teams For Center

The Houston Rockets are "closing in" on a trade for a center, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Per Iko, the Rockets are in talks with two Eastern Conference teams. Both Cleveland center Tristan Thompson and Detroit center Andre Drummond are believed to be available -- though Iko gave no indication who Houston is talking to.

"In addition to a center, they are willing to take on additional salary in exchange for assets," Iko reported.

The Rockets have agreed to trade Clint Capela to Atlanta as part of a four-team, 12-player trade that also involves several draft picks.

Along with Robert Covington, the Rockets landed center/power forward Jordan Bell and a second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves. And along with Capela, the Rockets traded center Nene (to Atlanta) and small forward Gerald Green (to Minnesota).

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.