Rockets Reportedly Seeking Center After Four-Team Trade

The Houston Rockets took part in a massive four-team trade early Wednesday but that doesn't mean they're done wheeling and dealing.

According to Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic, the Rockets are on the lookout for a starting-caliber center as they sent Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks.

Some of the more notable big men said to be available include Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond.

It is not known if the Rockets have an interest in either player, though both would provide the type of inside play that would help replace (or surpass) the production of Capela.

Along with Robert Covington, the Rockets landed center/power forward Jordan Bell and a second-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves. And along with Capela, the Rockets traded center Nene (to Atlanta) and small forward Gerald Green (to Minnesota).

New York, Charlotte and Boston are all said to have an interest in Drummond. Thompson has been linked to Washington and the LA Clippers. Thompson has an expiring contract; Drummond's deal has a $28.7 million player option for next season.