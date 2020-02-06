AllCavs
Rockets Trading Bell To Grizzlies For Caboclo

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade center Jordan Bell to the Memphis Grizzlies for forward Bruno Caboclo, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bell was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the four-team, 12-player trade that also involved the Denver Nuggets and sent Rockets center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Rockets may be opening up the slot for a starting-caliber center. They have now traded Capela, Nene (also to the Hawks) and now Bell.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have reached out to the Detroit Pistons about big man Christian Wood. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Houston has also had conversations with the Cleveland Cavaliers about Tristan Thompson. 

According to Wojnarowski: "Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas' and Miami's second-round picks in 2023 for Houston's second-round pick in 2023 -- as long as Houston's pick is not Nos. 31 or 32."

