Hawks' Collins Drawing Interest From Rockets, Nets

Sam Amico

Both the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets have inquired about the availability of Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins, according to Chris Kirchner of The Athletic.

It is unclear if those discussions have gone anywhere, Kirchner added, with the Hawks still hopeful of keeping the talented Collins as part of their young core.

But Collins will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension this offseason, and Kirchner cites multiple league sources as saying Collins is seeking at least a near-maximum contract, if not a full max.

So the possibility exists that the Hawks are concerned Collins will be too costly and will therefore look to move him. Odds are, however, any real consideration of trading Collins won't happen until after the season.

According to Sarah K. Spence of The Athletic, it is "highly unlikely" any member of the Hawks is moved before Thursday afternoon trade deadline.

That said, the Hawks reportedly have discussed the possibility of trading for available Rockets center Clint Capela. It is widely believed the sides would need a third team to make such a deal work.

Collins, 25, is in his third year and averaging 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. He has record double-doubles in points and rebounds in 13 of his 25 appearances through Tuesday.

“I feel like I haven’t really been able to find a rhythm yet, this year," Collins said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It’s been a really crazy year for me. I feel like now I have some sort of normality, on a game-to-game basis I know what I’m going to get, or at least what I’m trying to do.” 

