Spurs' DeRozan Intends To Enter Free Agency If No Extension Reached

Sam Amico

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan will opt out of his contract this offseason if he is unable to agree to an extension with the team by the starty of free agency, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

DeRozan has a player option for $27.7 million for next season and has until June 29 to decide whether to exercise it. The Spurs and DeRozan have until June 30 to reach agreement on a contract extension.

"DeRozan declining his option wouldn’t close the door on him re-signing with the Spurs, sources said, but it would definitely open an avenue for a team like the New York Knicks, who are expected to be interested," Haynes reported.

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 61 games. He is also shooting a career-high 53 percent from the floor. He was acquired before the start of last season as part of the Kawhi Leonard with Toronto. 

Working against DeRozan is the fact he rarely attempts 3-pointers in a league that is increasingly moving further away from the basket. He also turns 31 years old before the start of next season.

Still, there is no questioning his productivity or team-first approach, or the fact plenty of opposing teams will indeed be interested should he opt out and enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and the entire NBA for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

