Several Cavaliers Could Miss Key Matchup vs. 76ers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, looking to extend their winning streak to 13 games.
However, the Wine and Gold may have to do this shorthanded. Multiple members of their rotation are currently listed as questionable and could miss their games against Philadelphia.
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen was listed as questionable (as of Wednesday night) with a left lower leg strain.
Allen appeared to be hobbling and moving abnormally towards the end of Cleveland's nail-biter win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening. He only played three minutes in the fourth quarter and remained on the bench during crunch time.
Reports indicated that Allen was "okay" after the game, but you can never be too safe with an injury to a critical player such as JA this early in the season.
Allen is currently averaging 13.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this season. However, he's only scored four and nine points in Cleveland's last two games.
Sam Merrill
Sam Merrill is the second Cavaliers player at risk of missing their game against the 76ers. Cleveland's sharpshooter is (as of Wednesday night) listed as questionable with lingering left ankle soreness.
Merrill played 18 minutes against the Bulls on Monday, which is on par with his season average of 19 minutes a game.
Merrill is currently averaging 6.8 points a game while shooting 36 percent from behind the arc on 5.0 attempts a game.
Max Strus - OUT
Max Strus remains out because of a sprained ankle he suffered before the season began.