Sixers Star Embiid Exits Vs. Cavaliers With Sprained Shoulder

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder and had to leave the game vs. the Cavaliers in the first quarter.

Embiid briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, raising his shoulder above his head gingerly as he exited the locker room. But his stay wasn't long, as the 7-footer returned to the locker room a few moments later.

He suffered the injury following a collision with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic. Embiid was fouled on the play, stepped to the line and missed both free throws.

He appeared to be in pain while running back on defense and the Sixers committed an intentional foul so Embiid could exit the game.

The Sixers are battling for playoff positioning, particularly with Miami, which they trailed by a half game for the fourth seed in the East entering Wednesday.

They are already without star guard Ben Simmons, expected to miss a minimum of two weeks with a nerve issue in his lower back.

Embiid, 25, is averaging 23.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in 42 appearances. He had three points and one turnover in 7 minutes before leaving Wednesday's game.

A Sixers spokesperson declined comment to SI.com on the severity of Embiid's injury.

