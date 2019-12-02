Cavaliers
Former Cavaliers point guard and NBA free agent Donald Sloan has agreed to a contract with the Beijing Royal Fighters of China, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The well-traveled Sloan, 31, spent time with the Cavs from 2011-13, primarily serving as Kyrie Irving's backup. Sloan appeared in 45 games with the Cavs and averaged 5.3 points.

Since then, he has spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets. He last appeared in an NBA game during the 2015-16 season.

Last week, Carchia reported that former NBA lottery pick Tyler Hansbrough had also signed to play in China. Hansbrough has since joined the Sichuan Blue Whales.

Hansbrough, 34, also last appeared in the NBA in 2015-16, with the Charlotte Hornets. The former lottery pick also played for the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. He carries career averages of 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

