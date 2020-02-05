Spurs Exploring Trade Scenarios On Aldridge, DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs have explored trades centered on power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Spurs have considered "liquidating everybody," but don't intend to just give away their two veterans, Wojnarowski indicated on an ESPN trade deadline special.

"They've asked for a lot from teams (for Aldridge and DeRozan)," Wojnarowski said.

Aldridge, 31, is averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. He is due to make $26 million this season and $24 next.

DeRozan, 30, is averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is making $27.7 million this season and has a player option for the same amount for 2020-21.

The deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.