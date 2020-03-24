Van Gundy On Knicks Coaching Search: 'Not Interested'

Veteran coach Stan Van Gundy may not have been in the running to be the New York Knicks' head coach, but he has officially removed himself from the running.

At the same time, he didn't sort of suggest a candidate.

“I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No,” Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “First of all, there’s a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I’m not sure he is either — it would be my brother.”

Van Gundy's brother is Jeff Van Gundy, now an ESPN analyst. He also coached the Knicks from 1996-2001, and was actually the last coach to take them to the Finals (1999).

The Knicks fired David Fizdale earlier this season and replaced him with interim man Mike Miller. Since then, former agent Leon Rose has taken over the team's basketball operations.

With the NBA on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Knicks have some time to let things play out before even beginning the interview process.

They were 21-45 and out of the playoff picture yet again when the league suspended play March 11.

“And I just – I’ve said this – I’m different than a lot of coaches in looking at jobs," Stan Van Gundy said. "To me, it’s all who you work for and you work with.

"Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”

Van Gundy compiled a 523-384 in 12 seasons combined as coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He has been working as a TV analyst in the two years since his dismissal in Detroit.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.