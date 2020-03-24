AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Van Gundy On Knicks Coaching Search: 'Not Interested'

Sam Amico

Veteran coach Stan Van Gundy may not have been in the running to be the New York Knicks' head coach, but he has officially removed himself from the running.

At the same time, he didn't sort of suggest a candidate.

“I’m not interested in the New York Knicks. No,” Van Gundy said on ESPN Radio, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “First of all, there’s a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I’m not sure he is either — it would be my brother.”

Van Gundy's brother is Jeff Van Gundy, now an ESPN analyst. He also coached the Knicks from 1996-2001, and was actually the last coach to take them to the Finals (1999).

The Knicks fired David Fizdale earlier this season and replaced him with interim man Mike Miller. Since then, former agent Leon Rose has taken over the team's basketball operations.

With the NBA on hiatus because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Knicks have some time to let things play out before even beginning the interview process.

They were 21-45 and out of the playoff picture yet again when the league suspended play March 11.

“And I just – I’ve said this – I’m different than a lot of coaches in looking at jobs," Stan Van Gundy said. "To me, it’s all who you work for and you work with.

"Everything I’ve seen in the last few years with that organization says that it’s extremely dysfunctional.”

Van Gundy compiled a 523-384 in 12 seasons combined as coach of the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. He has been working as a TV analyst in the two years since his dismissal in Detroit.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Underclassmen Who Have Declared For 2020 NBA Draft

A look at college and international prospects who have entered their names to play in the NBA.

Sam Amico

Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

NBA legend, noted TNT analyst thanks fans for concern and support.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavaliers Will Have Decisions To Make Once NBA Returns

Veteran center will certainly explore market once free agency becomes a thing again. Will Cleveland be able to keep him?

Sam Amico

Pelicans Expected To Match Any Offer For Ingram

Small forward will be free agent, is clearly a part of New Orleans' hopes for the future.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Sexton Missing The Competition While NBA On Hiatus

Second-year guard was on scoring tear before break as Cleveland started show signs of coming together.

Sam Amico

NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former Lakers and Pacers wing joining Jeremy Lin, others as CBA season gets set to resume.

Sam Amico

Changes To Bulls' Front Office On Hold, But Seemingly Remain On Way

Future of Chicago GM Gar Forman, coach Jim Boylen and others still unclear during hiatus.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Nance Jr. Makes $100K Worth Of Donations To Area Foodbanks

Akron native becomes second member of team to make pledge during coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Owner Has High Hopes Of NBA Finishing Season

Glen Taylor staying optimistic on resuming play, says playoffs "so important" to fans and players.

Sam Amico

NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Players must now work out individually, away from teammates and coaches.

Sam Amico