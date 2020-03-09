Pacers In Talks With Stephenson About Potential Return

The Indiana Pacers are in "strong talks" to bring back guard/forward Lance Stephenson for a third run, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

While the talks are ongoing, nothing is finalized, Charania reported.

Stephenson, 29, spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, then signed with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association. All games in China have been postponed amidst the coronavirus outbreak, meaning Stephenson isn't playing.

As Charania noted, Stephenson will need permission from both FIBA and CBA before being allowed to sign an NBA deal.

According to Scott Agnes of The Athletic, Stephenson has been in the U.S. since January, working out in New York and Indiana in an effort to return to the league.

He is coming off an NBA season in which he averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Stephenson has also served stints with the Clippers, Memphis, Minnesota and New Orleans.

Indiana is trying to position itself for the playoffs and recently lost wing Jeremy Lamb for the season (and beyond) after a major knee injury.