Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died at the age of 77. Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago.

He was NBA commissioner from 1984 until 2014, when Adam Silver took over.

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends," Silver said in a statement. "We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and hard work."

When Stern became commissioner, he noticed how fans of teams in other leagues wore merchandise representing their favorite franchises. Such was not the case with the lesser-known NBA at the time.

The son of a New York City shoe repairman, Stern set out to change all that. One of his missions became to make the league more marketable and known globally. He succeeded with flying colors.

"Stern marketed Magic Johnson and Larry Bird to explode the league stateside in the 1980s, and leveraged Michael Jordan and the Olympic Dream Team to globalize the game in the 1990s," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski wrote.

Silver added, "David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation."

Stern collapsed at a Manhattan restaurant Dec. 17 and was taken to a New York City hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration," Silver said. "Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

The Golden State Warriors also released a statement:

"We lost one of the icons of our sport today with the passing of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern," it read. "David’s contributions to our league were second to none, as was his passion for the game and his renowned attention to detail. The growth and prosperity of the NBA on his watch took the NBA from a less-than-respected domestic league to a global sports enterprise. David was a visionary and innovator in every sense of the language, and the success of our league today is a direct reflection of his leadership."